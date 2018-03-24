Another case of triple talaq surfaces in UP

[India]Mar 23(ANI): After instant triple talaq was outlawed by the Supreme Court, a case has come to light from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, where a man divorced his wife by pronouncing talaq three times.

The woman Gufrana alleged that her husband gave her triple talaq as she could not fulfil his continuing demands for dowry.

The incident happened in village Bhokherheddi under Bhopa police station.

The woman said that her husband and in-laws beat her up while demanding more dowry from her family. She further alleged that soon after this her husband pronounced talaq thrice and threw her out of the house.

The incident comes months after the Supreme Court ruled 3-2 outlawing instant triple talaq, while upholding other forms of Muslim divorce. In August 2017, the apex court had also asked the Central Government to promulgate an ordinance to govern the marriage and divorce of Muslim women. The Lok Sabha had also in December 2017, passed The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017. The bill makes instant triple talaq (talaq-e-biddah) in any form - spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp illegal and void, with up to three years in jail for the husband.(ANI)