Another Delhi minister alleges assault

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Tuesday said another Delhi Minister has filed a complaint alleging that he was assaulted at the Delhi Secretariat.

"Another complaint has been filed by a Delhi Minister, wherein he has said that he was assaulted while he was taking the lift in Delhi Secretariat. We have registered the case and investigation has been initiated," Delhi Police Spokesperson Deependra Pathak told press.

Earlier in the day, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) alleged that its leaders, Imran Hussain and Ashish Khetan, were assaulted at the Delhi Secretariat late Monday night.

The allegation came after Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash had accused two AAP MLAs of beating him at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in his presence on Monday. Pathak informed that an investigation has also begun into the Delhi Chief Secretary's assault case. (ANI)