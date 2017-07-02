Another farmer commits suicide in MP's Mandsaur

[India], June 2, (ANI): The agrarian woe seems to be unending across Madhya Pradesh, as another debt ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Dorawadi village of Mandsaur district.

The farmer, identified as Lal Singh also left behind a suicide note.

Earlier on Friday, one more farmer named Deena Mahriya committed suicide by hanging himself in his house due to financial crisis.

As of now, more than two dozen cases of farmers' suicides have been reported from Madhya Pradesh.

The incidents of suicide are coming in the wake of state's Mandsaur district witnessed a violent farmers' protest demanding loan waiver and lower MSP. (ANI)