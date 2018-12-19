Another fire in Mumbai ESIC Hospital

Mumbai: A fire broke out in an electrical box outside the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in the city on Wednesday evening, officials said.

No casualties or injuries were reported in today's incident as the hospital has been evacuated since Monday evening, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Disaster Control, adding further details are awaited.

This is the second fire incident after the hospital was devastated by a blaze that claimed nine lives and resulted in injuries to 173 people, mostly patients and employees, on Monday evening.

Around 25 are still critical in various suburban hospitals. The Maharashtra government has ordered a probe while the Centre has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to the families of the deceased. The National Human Rights Commission has demanded a report from the Union Ministry of Labour, under whose jurisdiction the hospital falls, and Maharashtra government and other concerned departments on the incident.