[India], May 25 (ANI): As the mercury continues to rise in Uttarakhand, the forest fires are occurring one after the other in the state.

In the latest incident, a major fire broke out in forests in Pithoragarh's Berinag hill station on Thursday.

Firefighting operations are underway, according to sources.

According to some media reports, at least 295 incidents of forest fires were reported on Wednesday from different parts of Uttarakhand.(ANI)