Another grenade attack on CRPF company in J-K's Pulwama

[India], June 13 (ANI): Another granade attack on a Central Reserve Police Force company took place on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

This is the second such attack in a day on a CRPF camp.

Earlier in the day, as many as nine CRPF personnel were injured in a grenade attack on its camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral.

Out of the nine personnel, three are in critical condition, while six have suffered minor injuries.

The terrorists lobbed grenade at a camp of the CRPF's 180 Battalion at 6.05 p.m. (ANI)