Another Lenin statue demolished in Tripura

A statue of Vladimir Lenin brought down at Sabroom Motor Stand in #Tripura. pic.twitter.com/JLe3tFwEJO

— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2018 On Tuesday, a statue of the Communist icon was razed to the ground at Sabroom, in the southernmost tip of the state bordering Bangladesh, while on Monday a mob demolished a statue of Lenin using an excavator at Belonia. Both Sabroom and Belonia fall in South Tripura district.

Coming within two days of BJP demolishing the CPM citadel, the Lenin statues were targeted amid growing attacks on Left Front supporters, allegedly by BJP and IPFT activists.

Concerned over the violence, Union home minister Rajnath Singh asked Tripura governor Tathagata Roy and state DGP A K Shukla to ensure peace and tranquillity until the new BJP-IPFT government takes charge.