Another minor attacked by feral dogs in Sitapur

[India] May 17 (ANI): As stray dogs continue to create a menace in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, another minor was attacked by these feral animals here on Wednesday.

The injured girl was admitted to a local hospital in critical condition.

A total of 13 children have lost their lives in the region till date after being attacked by dogs.

Last week, a local animal rights activist had said that a wolf could be behind the menace which is plaguing the district for past six months.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Sitapur and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the dead victims and Rs 25,000 for the injured children on May 11. The menace began on May 1, when stray dogs began to attack children in Sitapur and adjacent areas. To tackle the issue, the Sitapur administration had called a dog catcher team from Mathura but it was later sent back. Since November, 12 kids have reportedly been killed and several others have been injured in such attacks. The administration has announced that drones and night vision binoculars would be used to track the dogs and observe their activities. (ANI)