Another Rewari school protests for upgradation

[India], May 21 (ANI): After girl students of a Rewari school forced the government to hear their plea for upgradation, another school from the district is witnessing a similar kind of protest.

Around 80 students have locked themselves inside the school premises.

Asserting that the matter was in the notice of the Education Ministry, the Deputy Commissioner of Police said, "Protestors are demanding upgradation from cl. X to XII. However, according to the norms, a minimum of 150 children are required in a school in classes IX and X, but there are only 111 children in this school."

"There demand is not wrong, but their way of protest could have been better. This matter is in the notice of the Education Minister and other senior functionaries of the government related to this. I hope a solution is found soon," he added. This is the third case within a month where the students took to protest for the upgradation of their school in Haryana. Yesterday, the girl students from the Government High School of Rewari's Rajgarh locked the gates of the institution demanding upgradation of their school from higher secondary to senior secondary. Earlier, another Government High School witnessed an intense hunger strike by 80 girls, who demanded upgradation of their institute as they feared harassment if they travelled to another village for higher studies. Following the mass agitation, the Haryana government announced that they had decided to upgrade the school. (ANI)