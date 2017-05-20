Another school in Rewari sees protest for upgradation

[India], May 20 (ANI): The girl students from the Government High School of Rewari's Rajgarh in Haryana on Saturday locked the gates of the institution as a sign of protest.

Taking lead from the recent success of a protest in another school in Rewari, the girls urged the authorities to upgrade their school.

"We have our school till cl. X. So, we are able to study up till that. Afterwards, our families don't allow us to travel by buses, because we get harassed by boys in the over-crowded buses," a protester told ANI.

The students took the extreme step because despite the enrollment of 236 students, the school has not yet been upgraded. After receiving the information, the District Educational Officer Dharambeer Baldodia and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Kushal Kataria reached the site. "The total strength of students at the school is lesser than the standard norms for upgradation. We have explained the villagers that when the gap is covered, we will upgrade the school," said Kataria. This is the third case within a month where the students took to protest for the upgradation of their school in Haryana. Around 170 students yesterday staged a 'dharna' outside a senior secondary level school in Kadarpur village of Gurugram to urge authorities to upgrade the school. Earlier, a Government High School also witnessed an intense hunger strike by 80 girls, who demanded upgradation of their institute as they feared harassment if they travelled to another village for higher studies. Following the mass agitation, the Haryana Government on Wednesday announced that they had decided to upgrade the school. (ANI)