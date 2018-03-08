Another soldier commits suicide in J&K

[India], Mar 8: In yet another suicide bid, a soldier took his own life in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday.

Sepoy Shankar Singh, a resident of Rajasthan, shot himself with his service rifle at an Army camp in the district's Warnow area.

The 31-year-old soldier was posted with the 18 Rashtriya Rifles.

The reason for his suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier on Wednesday, in Kupwara's Langate area, Sepoy Birender Sinha, who was posted with the 30 Rashtriya Rifles, shot himself dead with his service rifle.(ANI)