Another terror attack in Srinagar, 2 cops, 1 civilian injured

Srinagar: Another terror attack in Kashmir. Two police personnel and 1 civilian have been injured in a terror attack at a police naka in Srinagar.

This comes less than 24 hours after rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari was killed along with his three security-men last evening. Army Rifleman Aurangzeb, who was abducted yesterday, was found dead, shot in the head and neck, last evening as well.

Bukhari was laid to rest in his ancestral village with thousands of friends and admirers braving heavy rain to mourn the veteran journalist, who had championed peace in times of conflict and may have been killed for it.