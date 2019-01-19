Anti-BJP rally: PM afraid of united Opposition, says Stalin

Kolkata: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president MK Stalin on Saturday claimed that the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would be the country's second fight for Independence and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was fearful of the powrer of an united Opposition.

"Wherever Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going he is fiercely attacking the Opposition. Modi is fearful of the Opposition which is why he is also cursing us. He is afraid of our unity and we must come together to safeguard India," he said while addressing the mega opposition rally organised by West Bengal Chief Minister here.

Joining contention with Stalin, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the ruling NDA government has "institutionalised hatred and indecisiveness."

"We don't think that in past seven decades we have ever witnessed the politics of vengeance that we are seeing today. This government has institutionalised hatred and indecisiveness," he said.

"The Income Tax department had sent notices to Tejashwi Yadav after his father Lalu Prasad Yadav organised a rally. The government is misusing its powers. We will surely create a new India and will weed out BJP from power," he added.

Singhvi also accused the Centre of creating divisions in society.

"Our main goal is to prevent division of votes. Be it Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh or any other state, the BJP is the only party which has been benefited from the division of votes. The alliance between SP, BSP and RLD was a breakthrough as they won Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Kairana (bypoll) seats," he said.

The Congress leader also spoke about BJP's Rath Yatra which was denied permission by the Supreme Court.

" BJP is not concerned about the lives of people, their safety and security. It just wants to create a divide among the brothers. I am very happy that both the High Court and the Supreme Court did not allow the 40-day yatra of the BJP" Singhvi said.

"What you are seeing today is a rainbow of parties that has brought together different regions, languages and flavours of states" he said.