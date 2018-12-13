'Anti-Brahmanical' poster case: Rajasthan HC stays arrest of Twitter CEO

[India], Dec 13 (ANI): The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday, while hearing a petition against an FIR registered against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over his 'Brahmanical Patriarchy' poster said that no arrest should be made in the case till further orders.

The high court also stated that Dorsey who is an American citizen need not be present in person and can rather represent himself through his advocate or representative.

Muktesh Maheshwari, the lawyer representing the Twitter CEO, said, "The Court has ordered that no arrest should be made in the case until further orders. High Court has also ordered that the Jack Dorsey who is an American citizen need not be present in person and can assist in police investigation through his representative."

On December 1, a local court in Jodhpur ordered an FIR against Dorsey for allegedly defaming the Brahmin community in a social media post. While hearing a petition filed by Advocate Hastimal Saraswat, on behalf of petitioner Rajkumar Sharma, the magisterial court directed the Basni Police Station in-charge to register the FIR under Section 156 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and probe the matter. The petitioner alleged that the Twitter CEO shared an 'anti-Brahmin' picture on social media which has allegedly hurt the feelings of Brahmins worldwide. According to allegations Dorsey during his visit to India earlier this year, posed for a group photograph along with six women journalists holding a poster in his hand that read 'End to Brahmanical Patriarchy' He also shared the picture on social media. (ANI)