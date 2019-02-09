Anti-Modi posters emerge ahead of PM's rally in Andhra tomorrow

Amaravati[India], Feb 9 (ANI): A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Andhra Pradesh, anti-Modi posters surfaced in the state.It is yet to be ascertained who put up those posters.Some of the posters read '#NoMoreModi #ModiIsAMistake', 'Modi Never Again', etc.Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu today gave a clarion call to his workers to hold Gandhian protests during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the state on Sunday.While speaking to his party leaders through a teleconference, Naidu said: “Tomorrow is a dark day. Prime Minister Modi is coming to witness the injustice that was done to Andhra Pradesh by him. Modi is weakening the states and constitutional institutions. PMO's intervention in Rafael is disrespect to the nation. We will do peaceful Gandhian protests with yellow and black shirts and balloons.”The Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government since long has been demanding implementation of special category status for the state. Prime Minister Modi will address a public meeting titled 'Praja Chaitanya Sabha' at Etukuru bypass road near Guntur city on February 10.To boost energy security of the country, he will dedicate to the nation 1.33 MMT Visakhapatnam Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) facility of the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Limited (ISPRL).ONGC’s Vashishta & S1 development project located in the Krishna-Godavari (KG) Offshore Basin in Andhra Pradesh will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.He will lay the foundation stone for setting up a new terminal of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) at Krishnapatnam. (ANI)

