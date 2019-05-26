Anti-Narcotics Cell arrests Kenya national, seizes cocaine worth over Rs 3 crore

[India], May 25 (ANI): The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC), Bandra unit on Friday arrested a foreign national of Kenya here and seized 510 gm of cocaine from his possession.

The accused, 33-year-old David Lemaron Ol Tubulai was intercepted by the ANC while he was caught carrying a green colour bag in his hand.

Tubulai is one of the main suppliers of cocaine in Khar-Juhu-Varsova area.

The worth of seized drug is stated to be approximately Rs 3.06 crore.

The police have apprehended the accused and registered a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) Act. (ANI)