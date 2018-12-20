Anti-Sikh riot: Sajjan Kumar moves court seeking extension of surrender time

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): Sajjan Kumar, who today appeared at Patiala court in another case of anti-Sikh riot, has moved an application before Delhi High Court seeking 30 days time to surrender.

One of the witnesses in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, pertaining to the killings in Delhi Cantt, has also filed a caveat in the Supreme Court.

In the caveat, the witness has demanded that if Sajjan Kumar challenges the life imprisonment awarded by Delhi High Court, then the Supreme Court should also hear the victims before taking a final decision.

Commenting on Kumar's application, HS Phoolka, advocate in 1984 anti-Sikh riots told ANI, "Sajjan Kumar has filed an application in Delhi High Court to give him a month to surrender. We will oppose that application tomorrow." Kumar's plea is likely to be heard tomorrow. On Monday, the Delhi High Court had sentenced Congress leader Sajjan Kumar to life imprisonment, reversing the acquittal granted to him by a trial court in 2013. The 73-year-old former MP has been asked to surrender before December 31. As per the official records, over 2,700 Sikhs were killed across India after the assassination of Indira Gandhi in 1984 by her Sikh bodyguards, Satwant Singh and Beant Singh. (ANI)