Anti-Sikh riots: HC to deliver verdict on Sajjan Kumar's acquittal on Monday

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): The Delhi High Court is likely to pronounce the judgment on a petition challenging Congress leader Sajjan Kumar's acquittal in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

In 2013, a Delhi court had acquitted Kumar in the case pertaining to the murder of five members of a Sikh family in the national capital. Taking cognisance of the appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims, the Delhi High Court ordered day to day hearing in Kumar's acquittal case.

Last month, an anti-Sikh riots witness and victim Cham Kaur issued a statement identifying Kumar as the instigator. Another witness named Sheela Kaur also identified him in connection with the case. Kumar and two other accused are facing trial on the charges of murder and rioting in the case. In March, the Delhi High Court had received a petition containing a CD, which was stated to be Kumar's confession about accepting his role in the riots. On November 14, Yashpal Singh, an accused of killing two persons in south Delhi's Mahipalpur area during the anti-Sikh riots, was given a death sentence. Another accused, Naresh Sherawat, was awarded life imprisonment. They were also fined with Rs 35 lakh each. According to official records, about 2,800 Sikhs were killed across India, including 2,100 in Delhi, during the clashes which broke out after then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two of her Sikh bodyguards. (ANI)