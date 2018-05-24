Anti-Sterlite protest: 13 dead, vehicles worth Rs. 1.27 cr burnt

[India], May 24 (ANI): As many as 13 people have been killed and 102 people have been injured in the anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi.

"A total of 13 people have died, including 11 men and 2 women. 102 people have been injured out of which 19 are severe cases. Vehicles worth Rs 1 crore 27 lakh have been burnt down," said Shailesh Kumar, IG (South Range).

Also, the electricity supply to Sterlite Industries was cut off as informed by the District Collector.

"We have cut Sterlite's electricity. The government is also not willing to let it run. We have cut the electricity that itself shows that we want to shut it down," said the Collector.

The people in the city have been contending that the plant would further pollute the water and pose environmental hazards. Police have been deployed in large numbers in the sensitive coastal areas. Till now, 67 people have been arrested for indulging in violence and will be produced in front of the magistrate for causing damage to public property and indulging in violence Internet services have also been temporarily shut down in Thoothukudi and will remain suspended for another five days in the city. The agitation turned violent after protesters were barred from marching up to the plant following which they began to pelt stones and toppled police vehicles. (ANI)