Anti-Sterlite protest: Chidambaram should answer, says Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday lambasted former Finance Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram by saying that he should answer on Sterlite protest incident.

Swamy said that Chidambaram was a paid director in the company for many years and he should speak up on behalf of Sterlite. "P Chidambaram should answer on Sterlite Protest incident, he was a paid director in the company for many years.

All documents are available. He should now speak up on behalf of Sterlite," said Swamy.

At least 11 persons were killed during protests demanding the closure of Sterlite Copper in Thoothukudi yesterday. Section 144 has been imposed in Thoothukudi to avoid any untoward incident.