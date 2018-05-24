Anti-Sterlite protest: SC Lawyer files writ petition, seeks CBI probe

[India] May 24 (ANI): Amid the ongoing anti-Sterlite protest, Supreme Court lawyer, G.S. Mani on Thursday filed a writ petition in the court seeking registration of an FIR and investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Thoothukudi Collector, Superintendent of Police and other police officials.

At least 13 people have died in the protest until now, and over 60 have been injured when the agitators in the district started protesting against the construction of a new smelter plant by Sterlite Copper.

In Chennai, The Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) held a protest in the afternoon today, condemning the police firing during protests in Thoothukudi that lead to the death of 13 people. Collector Sandeep Nanduri informed that 65 people have been arrested for indulging in violence and 68 have been arrested for causing damage to public property during the protests. "65 people have been arrested and remanded for indulging in violence during SterliteProtests in Thoothukudi. Another 68 people have been arrested & will be produced in front of the magistrate for causing damage to public property & indulging in violence," said Nanduri. People in Thoothukudi are protesting against the company's expansion plans for the past few months, alleging that it would further pollute the groundwater and cause serious environmental hazards. The protest took a violent turn on Tuesday killing nine and injuring 65 people in police firing. Later four more people died. At present internet is suspended in the area & Section 144 (prevents assembly of more than 4 people) is imposed. (ANI)