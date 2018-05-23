Anti-Sterlite protest: 'Stop acting, leave'

One cop prods the man lying on the ground and says, “stop acting, leave”. #SteriliteProtest pic.twitter.com/rcp6vWcsu7

In the short clip, one of the policemen prods the immobile man and asking him to "stop acting". The man was later identified as 22-year-old Kaliappan aka Raghu, who was allegedly killed in police firing. He was reportedly declared dead when he was taken to the Government Hospital in Thoothukudi.

Wednesday is the second day of violence during the agitation against the expansion of the Vedanta Group's Sterlite Copper plant locatrd in Thoothukudi. Activists allege that Sterlite is causing contamination in the region's air and water resources, causing skin diseases, breathing disorders, heart conditions and cancer. As many as 12 people are reported to have been killed, while several have been injured in the violent clashes that erupted on Tuesday, with police allegedly opening fire on protestors.