Anti-tank missile Nag successfully tested, ready for induction

[India], Feb. 28 (ANI): The Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) Nag was successfully flight-tested in desert conditions on Wednesday against two tank targets at different ranges and timings, informed the Defence Ministry.

The Ministry said that as the developmental trials of the missile have been completed, it is now ready for induction in the Army.

The missile has been developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Director General (Missiles and Strategic Systems) Dr G. Satheesh Reddy said that with the successful test of the missile, the technologies pertaining to ATGM to engage targets in different conditions have been established.

The ATGM Nag is a third generation "fire-and-forget" anti-tank missile. It is one of the five missile system developed indigenously by the DRDO under integrated guided missile development programme (IGMDP). The other four missiles developed under this programme include Agni, Akash, Trishul and Prithvi. (ANI)