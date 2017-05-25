Anti-Tribal Bills agitation: After 632 days, bodies of 8 tribals laid to rest

[India], May 25 (ANI): The last rites of the remaining eight persons, who lost their lives during the agitations against the 'Anti-Tribal Bills' in Churachandpur, were performed yesterday.

The funeral program, organised at Peace Ground by the Joint Action Committee of Anti-Tribal Bills, was held in the presence of cabinet ministers and high ranking officials.

The burial was made possible after the state government and the JAC-ATB struck an understanding to end a deadlock that lasted over 632 days.

Families, friends and supporters paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of the deceased, who were given the title of martyrs by supporters of the movement against the Inner Line Permit related Bills. Works Minister Th Biswajit, Social Welfare Minister Nemcha Kipgen, Agriculture Minister V. Hangkhalian, officials of the Assam Rifles and representatives of civil society organizers were among those who attended the funeral. The bodies were finally laid to rest at the Martyrs Park near Khuga Dam in Churachandpur. As many as nine people had died during the protest against the passing of bills in the state assembly meant for the protection of indigenous people of the state on August 30, 2015. The last rites of one of them had already been performed by the family members. (ANI)