Posters have been put up by Bajrang Dal in Gujarat's Ahmedabad ahead of Valentine's Day.

Messages like 'Say no to Valentine's Day' and 'Love Jihad: Hindu girls beware' have been written on the posters.

Meanwhile, the group threatened some pubs and clubs in Hyderabad to not host any special event to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Such incidents of moral policing by the right-wing outfit on this day are reported every year. (ANI)