Antony calls PM's claim on OROP 'factually wrong'

[India], Feb. 7 (ANI): Congress leader and former defence minister AK Antony on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the credit for implementation of One Rank One Pension (OROP) initiative.

"Sorry to say that, statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led-Government has taken a decision on One Rank One Pension is 'factually wrong'. It was taken by UPA led -government which was led by Manmohan Singh," Antony said.

"P. Chidambaram had earlier announced in the Budget that our government is agreeing to the long pending demands and it will be implemented from April 1, 4, 2014 onwards. After that I took meeting with all the three vice chiefs of the Armed forces and secretaries," he added.

Antony's statement comes after Prime Minister Modi recounted some of the initiatives by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) including 'One Rank One Pension' and 'GST' and claimed that his party had implemented all the things that Congress had only promised. (ANI)