Anuj Sharma reinstated as Kolkata police commissioner

[India], May 26 (ANI): Anuj Sharma, who is currently posted as ADG & IGP Operation, has been appointed once again as the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata.

Sharma will immediately take charge from Dr Rajesh Kumar, as per an official notification issued on Sunday by the state government.

Last month, the Election Commission had directed the Chief Secretary of West Bengal to appoint Kumar, the then ADG Pollution Control Board, as the Commissioner of Police, in place of Sharma.

The EC had also directed Natarajan Ramesh Babu - ADG and IGP, Operations - to be posted as CP, Bidhan Nagar, Avannu Ravindranath, DC (Airport Division), Bidhan as SP, Birbhum, ahead of elections in the state.

In February, Sharma, the then Additional Director General (Law and Order), had been appointed as Kolkata's Police Commissioner in place of Rajeev Kumar, who is accused of allegedly withholding some documents related to Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund cases. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued Look-Out Notice to Kumar and directed him to appear before the Kolkata office on Monday at 10 am in connection with the ongoing investigation into multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam. (ANI)