Anuj Sharma takes charge as Kolkata Police Commissioner

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Anuj Sharma took over as the new Kolkata Commissioner of Police on Tuesday.Sharma, who was serving as Additional Director General (Law and Order), replaced Rajeev Kumar.Rajeev was serving as Kolkata police Commissioner since 2016 and now he has been appointed as the new ADG & IGP, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) West Bengal.“Service to the people of Kolkata and safety of women are our main motto. The first and foremost commitment of ours is towards each and every citizen of this great city and the routine elements of day-to-day policing apart," new CP Anuj Sharma said in a press conference.

"I assure you of our sincere and unstinted efforts towards serving the city better and solicit your wholehearted cooperation in our journey towards excellence,” he said. "Kolkata Police is committed to its responsibilities towards the maintenance of law and order in the city, managing traffic, prevention and detection of crime and spearheading various citizen-friendly initiatives for the people of the city," he added.The development comes over a week after Rajeev Kumar was questioned by the CBI in connection with the Rose Valley and Saradha chit fund scam in Shillong. The former Kolkata top cop, Rajeev, is accused of allegedly withholding some documents related to Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund cases. (ANI)