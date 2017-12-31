Anupriya Patel 'fine' after road accident

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel, who was involved in a road accident earlier today, is doing fine now.

"She's fine and also attended the condolence meeting for late PN Singh in the city," Brijendra Singh, the spokesman of Apna Dal told ANI.

Six people, including Patel, sustained minor injuries when four vehicles of her convoy collided with each other in Allahabad.

The Minister was on her way to attend a condolence meeting for late PN Singh in Gajni gram sabha.

Later, Patel went to Gajni Gram Sabha and attended the condolence meeting for late PN Singh. (ANI)