Anurag Tiwari's death: Complaint against four IAS officers alleging harassment

[India],May 24(ANI): Karnataka Administrative Service officer K. Mathai has filed a complaint against four IAS officer alleging harassment in the murder case of IAS officer Anurag Tiwari, who was found dead in a mysterious conditions outside a VIP guest house in Lucknow.

On April 10, Mathai filed the complaint with Lokayukta against four IAS officers - Kalpana, M. Laxmi Narayana, T.K. Anil Kumar and E.V. Ramana Reddy.

As the complaint is still under observation, no case has been registered yet.

The post-mortem report of Tiwari, has stated Asphyxia as the cause of his death. Earlier, the murder case of the Karnataka, cadre IAS officer was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). "It has been decided that the investigation will be transferred to the CBI," Principal Home Secretary Arvind Kumar said. This came after the family members of the slain officer registered an FIR with the police in Lucknow against unknown persons under the section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and made a demand that the case should to be handed over to the CBI. "In the complaint, it was alleged that Anurag Tiwari was under pressure as he was about to uncover a scandal. Hence, we filed the case under the IPC 302. We have also forwarded their demand for a CBI investigation," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Deepak Kumar told ANI. Tiwari was in Lucknow after a training programme at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie. Tiwari, an engineer by qualification, joined the IAS in July 2007.(ANI)