Anwar Jalalpuri conferred with Padma Shri

Son of late Urdu poet Anwar Jalalpuri on Friday expressed his gratitude towards the Government of India for honouring his father with Padma Shri award.

Anwar's son Shehryar Jalalpuri said that his father promoted social unity and culture through his poetry.

"I am thankful to the Government of India for honouring my father's work posthumously. From the past 50 years with the help of Mushairas, he promoted social unity and culture," he told ANI.

On January 2, the Urdu poet died aged 71 after suffering brain stroke.

Lucknow's Urdu poet Anwar Jalalpuri, who translated over 700 Shlokas of Bhagwad Gita from Sanskrit to Urdu, has been named amongst personalities who have received the hounour of Padma Shri award. A Yash Bharti recipient, Jalalpuri, is best known for his translation of shlokas of Bhagvad Gita into Urdu verses. He also worked in the movie 'Dedh Ishqiya' alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi and Madhuri Dixit. The veteran poet was not keeping well after the death of his daughter in London on November 17, 2017. (ANI)