Any anti-constitutional decision can be opposed by LG: Subramanian Swamy

[India], July 4 (ANI): Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday welcomed the judgement by the five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court in favour of the Delhi Government on its tussle with the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Talking to ANI, Swamy stated that though the Lieutenant Governor must respect Delhi cabinet decisions, any anti-constitutional decision taken by these Naxalite type people can be opposed by LG.

"Yes, what Supreme Court said is correct that Lieutenant Governor must respect Delhi cabinet decisions. But if any anti-national security or anti-constitutional decision is taken, which they are capable of taking, as they are Naxalite type people, then Lieutenant Governor can oppose," Swamy said.

Pronouncing its judgement on the ongoing tussle between the Centre and the elected Government of Delhi, the top court had said that the LG's role cannot be obstructionist. Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, who headed the five-judge bench comprising A.K. Sikri, A.M. Khanwilkar, D.Y. Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan had said, "L-G cannot act independently unless where the Constitution allows. L-G cannot be an obstructionist." CJI Misra had further said that the L-G must work harmoniously with the state and the council of ministers have to be constantly aligned. "L-G cannot act independently unless where the Constitution allows. L-G cannot be an obstructionist, he must take advice from the Council of Ministers. The Council has to inform the L-G of its decisions. The L-G must work harmoniously with the state, the L-G and council of ministers have to be constantly aligned. There is no space for anarchy," the CJI had said. The power tussle between the Delhi Government and the Lieutenant Governor has been on since the formation of the AAP government in the state. Recently, Kejriwal along with Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others sat on a nine-day sit-in strike against L-G at the latter's office-cum-residence. (ANI)