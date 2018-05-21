Any comment on wanting peace will be taken seriously: Sitharaman

[India], May 21 (ANI): Days after Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called for peace talk with India, Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that any comment on wanting peace will definitely be taken seriously.

"Any comment on wanting peace will definitely be taken seriously," Sitharaman told media here when asked about India's stance on General Bajwa's peace initiative.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Army Chief advocated for the peaceful resolution of India-Pakistan disputes. He also said that the solution of any core issues can be found through comprehensive dialogue.

General Bajwa also pointed out that defence attache at the Indian embassy in Islamabad had been invited to the Pakistan Day military parade in March, for the first ever time. He later added that the Pakistan military wanted peace and dialogue with India. Further commenting on Home Ministry's decision of not launching operations during the holy month of Ramzan, Sitharaman said, "we should honour the order of the government." "The policy had very clearly laid out how this is going to pan out and we shall abide by everything that has been announced," Sitharaman added. (ANI)