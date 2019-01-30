AP: 7-year-old sexually molested

[India], Jan 30 (ANI): A seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexually molested in Tumurukota village of the district on Tuesday night.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the victim.

Rentachintala Police Station Sub Inspector A Haribabu told ANI, "One 27-year-old M Jayaraj has sexually molested a seven-year-old girl. The incident took place at Tumurukota village. The victim was at first taken to a government hospital in Gurajala and was later referred to Guntur government hospital."

The accused is in police custody and an FIR under sections 363, 376(2)(f) of IPC and section 6 of POCSO act, has been registered, informed the police. Chief Minister Naidu also spoke to Guntur district collector and police and has ordered him to see that the culprit is severely punished. (ANI)