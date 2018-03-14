AP assembly passes resolution on Special Category Status

[India], Mar 14 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution urging the Centre to accord Special Category Status (SCS) to the state.

They also requested to implement the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, and honour the promises made during the bifurcation of the state by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Addressing the state assembly, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu 'condemned the negligent behaviour of the Centre' towards the state and said that the Andhra Pradesh bifurcation was done in an unscientific manner, causing huge loss to the state.

"Andhra Pradesh had incurred massive losses in the division of assets and liabilities; power distribution; tax collections and repayments," Naidu said.

The resolution also mentioned projects such as the Polavaram irrigation project, Visakhapatnam railway zone, Dugarajapatnam port, educational institutions in the State and the need to complete them immediately.

He accused the Centre of 'ignoring' the reorganization of the state assembly and claimed that the funds given to them for development of backward districts are not sufficient.

"Though we have given utility certificates, the centre is giving statements as if we did not submit it and misguiding the public," the Chief Minister said.

Terming the Polavaram Project as the lifeline of the state, the state government expressed disappointment on the release of funds for the completion of the same.

"The Centre said told that providing Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh is not possible after the 14th finance commission recommendations. The centre assured Andhra Pradesh special assistance measures instead of SCS. However, we are getting nothing much from the special assistance measures," Naidu said in the assembly.

He said the delay in the implementation of the promise made by the Centre is making the people furious.

"The Centre has the responsibility of the state. It is much higher for our state which was divided against the public will and is in difficult situations after unjustifiable division. The centre should give hand holding to the state until the state recovers and grows at par with the other southern Indian states," Naidu continued.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy also raising an objection in the matter said that there fight is not against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but against the Centre for not fulfilling the promises made by them.

He even rejected the question of TDP escalating fight against BJP.

The TDP minister also condemned the Centre for not giving the Visakhapatnam railway zone, which was promised and demanded an immediate announcement on the same.

When quizzed about the Chief Minister remark in the assembly, where he accused the Centre of a collection of money from the southern state and distributing it in the northern parts, the minister said that the Chief Minister was just referring to the impartial allocations of funds to Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)