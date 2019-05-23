AP Assembly trends: YSRCP leading on 76 seats, TDP ahead on 11

[India], May 23 (ANI): YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), led by Jaganmohan Reddy, is leading in Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls, according to official trends.

YSRCP is ahead on 76 seats out of a total of 175 while the ruling TDP of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is leading on 11 seats, the trends two hours after the counting of votes began at 8 AM, showed.

Jana Sena party of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is leading on one seat. The state went to polls on April 11.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, TDP formed the government with 102 seats while YSRCP bagged 67 seats. (ANI)