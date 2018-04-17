AP cabinet holds meet to monitor, arrange hunger strike

[India], Apr. 17 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet sub-committee held a meeting on Tuesday to monitor and make arrangements for the hunger strike of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu which is to be held on his birthday, April 20.

The hunger strike will be organised in Indira Gandhi Stadium from 7: 00 am to 7:00 pm. It will be called 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' or 'Fight for Justice'.

On behalf of the five crore people of Andhra, Chief Minister Naidu will call out the broken assurances by the Central Government regarding the Special Category Status (SCS) promised during state bifurcation.

"It is the first time in India that a Chief Minister of a state will go on a hunger strike on his birthday. He has decided that instead of festivities or celebrations, he would want to dedicate the day to fight for the rights of Andhra Pradesh," the sub-committee said. The sub-committee comprises of five ministers Kala Venkata Rao, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Kollu Ravindra, N Anand Babu and Nara Lokesh. Collectors and police officers of Krishna and Guntur districts, along with other higher officials took part in the cabinet sub-committee meeting earlier today. (ANI)