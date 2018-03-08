AP-Centre tiff: PM Modi speaks to Naidu

[India], Mar 8 (ANI): Amid the ongoing political tiff between the Centre and Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

This comes a day after the Chief Minister directed two Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ministers - Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Y. S. Chowdary to resign from the Union Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Y. S. Chowdary will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 6 PM today.

Naidu asked his party members to resign from the Union Cabinet after the Centre allegedly neglected their demands including 'special status' to the state. "As a courtesy and being a responsible senior politician, I tried reaching out to Prime Minister to inform about our decision. He was unavailable," he added. The BJP and its Andhra ally TDP have been sharing a sour relationship following the announcement of the Union Budget 2018-19. While the latter has been alleging that the Centre neglected the state in the budget, the BJP rejected the charges and said that the Centre not only fulfilled all its obligations, but also went out of its way to help the state. (ANI)