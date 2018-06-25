AP CM asks Centre to release funds for Polavaram project

[India], June 25 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu asked the Centre to release fund amounting to Rs 1940 crores spent for Polavaram project by the state government.

Naidu has ordered state irrigation minister Devineni Umamaheswar Rao to write a letter to the Centre regarding the same.

Meanwhile, while reviewing the progress of Polavaram project construction, the Chief Minister announced that 2050 meters long upstream jet grouting works have been completed.

He said that downstream jet grouting works are 77 percent complete and ordered to finish remaining 23 percent works by July 9, 2018.

Meanwhile, he also appreciated state irrigation department for winning 19 SKOCH awards. He congratulated irrigation minister, secretary, engineers, officials and all employees of the department for their hard work and endeavours. He said this is a rare and unique achievement that one single department and irrigation department made the state ideal for entire nation with its wonderful performance. He also felicitated officials from the Water Resources Department for bagging 19 awards to the credit of just one department. Among the awards of national significance, Andhra Pradesh won a Platinum award for "State of the Year in Irrigation" and for the "Overall Water Resources Department". The state also won Platinum awards for Real-Time monitoring of groundwater levels, Pattiseema LIS and Neeru-Chettu. They won Gold awards for the functioning of APWRIMS, Purushottapatnam LIS, Gandikota LIS, Muchumarri LIS and the Revival of defunct LI schemes. The Web-based Monitoring of LI schemes won a Bronze award. "I am grateful to everyone in the department, from the Minister, the Secretary, the engineers to every last mile officials and workers for their effort. Whether it is for dry spell mitigation or real-time monitoring and improving groundwater levels, despite rainfall deficits, the department has worked hard to reach this level of excellence. I am also happy with the way the Minister, the Secretary and the Engineer-in-Chief have worked together as a team, in leading all the works taken up", he said. Earlier today, the Chief Minister sent a letter to Union Minister of Water Resources, Nitin Gadkari, to request for the reimbursement of Rs 431.27 crores, balance irrigation component, within the approved cost estimate (2010-11), and Rs. 1,504.14 crores out of the Revised Cost Estimate (2013-14) pending approval. He also requested him to direct concerned authorities to expedite the approval of the Revised Cost Estimate at the 2013-14 price level. (ANI)