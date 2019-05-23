AP: CM Chandrababu Naidu resigns, Jaganmohan Reddy swears in on May 30

[India], May 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu submitted his resignation to the state Governor ESL Narasimhan on Thursday.

On the other hand, YSR Congress chief, Jaganmohan Reddy will take oath as the state's chief minister on May 30 in Vijayawada. On the same day, elected MLAs of the YSR Congress will meet and elect Reddy as their leader, according to party sources.

Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was routed in the assembly as well as Lok Sabha elections by Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress on Thursday. In a 175-member state assembly, Reddy's party is leading on 149 seats while TDP is only ahead in 25 assembly constituencies.

In the election trends, the YSR Congress is leading on 22 out of 25 parliamentary constituencies whereas the TDP is leading on three Lok Sabha seats only. (ANI)