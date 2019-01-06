AP CM fixated with promotion of own son, leading state towards sunset: Modi

[India] Jan 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is fixated with the promotion of his own son, without realising that his policies and corruption can lead to the sunset of the state.

"The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister is so fixated with the rise of his own son that he doesn't realise how his policies and corruption can lead to the sunset of the state. He's only promoting his son, forgetting about Andhra's son and daughters," said the Prime Minister.

Interacting with booth-level workers of Narasaraopet, Tirupati, Anantapur, Kadapa and Kurnool Constituencies on Sunday, the Prime Minister said: "It is not for the first time that those in power in Andhra Pradesh are cheating state denizens. It was former chief minister of the state N T Rama Rao (NTR) who led the Congress 'Mukt Bharat movement' with the anti-Congress National Front. Today his own son-in-law has bent his head before the Congress to save his power."

Praising the efforts of NTR towards the well being of the state people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted: "NTR was a true icon of Telugu Pride. NTR never forgave Congress for hurting Telugu Pride and its betrayal of Telugu interests. Today, those in power in Andhra Pradesh are so desperate to save their power that they betrayed Telugu interests and stabbed NTR in the back, for the second time."

"NTR's dream of a Swarna Andhra Pradesh will be realised when every citizen of Andhra Pradesh enjoys the fruits of development and not just one family. Swarna Andhra Pradesh will be scripted by the youth power of all Telugus," he added.

Continuing his tirade against Naidu, the Prime Minister stated: "How can he daydream of becoming the prime minister of the country when he has failed as the Chief Minister of the state? Telugu pride can only be restored when one can speak for backward people, tribals and Dalits."

Attacking on political parties for encouraging the trend of family politics, the Prime Minister said, "In some parties what matters is one's family. In others, what matters is one's fortune. In some, both family and fortune matter. In BJP, what matters only is the passion to serve Bharat Mata."

The Prime Minister further congratulated the booth workers and stated that "It is a victory in each and every booth that together gives a large majority to the party and enables us to form a government," adding that "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" (my both, the strongest).

"To all those who underestimate the BJP, I will tell them one thing - never ever underestimate the BJP Karyakarta. Once the BJP Karyakarta has decided something, no force can stop the party from getting success. I commend the hard-working Karyakartas for furthering the Central Government schemes at the grass-root level," he further stated.

The Prime Minister also advised his party workers to make friends with the foot soldiers of the media. Talk to them, even beyond the press meets. Also, remember to always raise people's issues.

Claiming BJP's win in the upcoming general elections, the Prime Minister said, "The year has begun on the positive note. Over the last few days, I am seeing a surge of efforts from people of all walks of life for one aim that the BJP wins as many seats in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls."

"Not only BJP party workers but common people are going house to house to interact with people and beneficiaries of various government schemes, a few are forming online and offline communities to mobilise people and donating to the party via the Narendra Modi Mobile App. The same spirit was shown by the people during the 2014 general election's campaign across India," he added. (ANI)