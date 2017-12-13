AP CM inaugurates Village Malls

[India], Dec 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday inaugurated Village Malls at RTG Centre in the State Secretariat.

Speaking at the event Naidu said the Malls will help in providing products to people living away from urban areas.

"The aim of the Malls is to provide branded products at affordable prices to consumers living away from urban areas. Set up as a pilot project in Vijayawada and Guntur, almost 28,000 ration shops will be converted as Village Malls in the state," said Naidu at the event.

"These up gradations include the introduction of almost 500 brands to ration shops, with a 4% - 35% discount on the MRP. 60% of this discount will benefit the customers, and 40% will benefit the shopkeepers," added Naidu. Chief Minister Naidu further had a conversation with the shopkeepers and a few villagers on video conference and sought their feedback. He even urged the ration shop dealers and shopkeepers to take care of the customers, and maintain hygiene and standard of the malls. "Village Malls will be accessible online soon, and they can save time and effort with the help of technology. Malls will also contain DWCRA, MePMA and agricultural products that are local to the regions," said Naidu. (ANI)