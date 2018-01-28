AP CM launches 'Surya Aaradhana' programme

[India] January 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday launched 'Surya Aaradhana' (Sun worship) programme in Vijayawada to promote solar energy and reduce pollution.

Naidu launched the programme at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here.

"This is for the first time in history that a government has started program for worshipping the nature. The sun is worshipped in different religions. In order to reduce pollution, Andhra Pradesh is promoting solar energy and with it, power can be generated at house top, farm field or any other place. This sun worship should be celebrated like the Republic Day celebrations".

He added that importance of the sun is not confined to any single place, country or religion and, therefore the state government has named the state as 'Sunrise state'.

"There are so many benefits from the sun and nature. If one saves the nature, it will save them. Andhra Pradesh has taken Sun as its ambassador. Many scientists have proved health aspects of sun rays and moreover, solar energy is highly useful for generating power," Naidu stated.

He further said the Andhra Pradesh government has taken up 'neeru-pragati' (water and development) programme.

"All the religions worship water. We offered tributes to rivers Godavari and Krishna during 'Pushkaram', festival of river worshiping. We had also started 'Vanam-Manam' programme (forest and us) to create awareness about the environment. Farmers are always connected to water, land, nature and its elements. For the same, we have launched 'eruvaka' program," the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister added.

He said recently the state had celebrated 'Ammaku Vandanam', tributes to mothers, as a token of their services to the society.

"In Kurnool's Orvakallu, we have setup mega solar power park which can generate 1,000 mega watts. If we can tap solar energy for one hour every day, there will be no power shortage. I had brought power sector reforms long back, now again I am trying for the second level of power sector reforms," Naidu further stated.

He added that sun worshipping is not mere religious, it is scientific also as it improves people's health. (ANI)