AP CM lays foundation for Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Scheme- phase 2

[India], Sept 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday laid the foundation for second phase of Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Scheme at Guddigudem village, Gopalapuram mandal, West Godavari district.

The second phase work is taken up by two companies-Megha Engineering and Navayuga Engineering.

The scheme is aimed at lifting the flood waters of river Godavari and directing it to 33 mandals in two districts, Krishna and West Godavari.

In the first phase of project, 18 pumps will be set up on Godavari at Tadipudi village to lift river water and send it to leading channel, which will then reach Guddigudem.

In the second phase, lift irrigation will be set up with 14 pumps to lift water, and divert it to Chintalapudi main canal. Water will then be given to ayikat of Krishna disrict. Revising the estimated cost for the first and second phases to Rs 4909.80 crores, the state government has claimed that the project will make it possible to give water to two lakh acres of new ayikat along with stabilization of 2.8 lakh acres of ayikat. In addition, 21 lakh people will be given drinking water. Minister for water resources Devineni Umamaheswar Rao, ministers, MPs, MLAs and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders were also present at the event. (ANI)