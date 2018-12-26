AP CM Naidu criticises PM Modi for slated visit to state

[India], Dec 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party national president N Chandrababu Naidu held "Dharma Porata Deeksha" (Fight for Justice to the State) against the central government here on Wednesday.

While addressing the public gathering at Anantapuram, Chandrababu Naidu slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his slated visit to the state and said, "All people should oppose the visit of Narendra Modi. If he implements the Andhra Pradesh reorganization act then we won't have any objection for his visit to the state".

Naidu has been conducting these 'deekshas' after TDP quit NDA over a dispute with BJP on the issue of not fulfilling the bifurcation act promises and assurances.

Narendra Modi is scheduled to come to Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on 6th January 2019.

As part of his speech at Dharma Porata Deeksha, Chandrababu further said, "We want that both the Telugu states should work together and flourish. But neither the Central government nor Telangana are supporting us. The opposition in Andhra Pradesh is cooperating to K Chandrashekar Rao. When TRS won in Telangana elections, YSRCP celebrated here in Andhra Pradesh. Some people want to win by provoking caste and religion. But I am working hard for the people of Andhra by sacrificing my family."

Naidu also took the opportunity to slam the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP )and JSP and said, "YSRCP leaders are mortgaging our future for getting rid of cases on them. YSRCP is a corrupt party. YSRCP has already colluded with BJP, when we put no-confidence motion against central govt in the Parliament. From then onwards, YSRCP is conspiring against the state. Jana Sena Party's Pawan Kalyan had earlier said that the center should give Rs 75,000 crores to the state. But now he not uttering even a single word against them. The people of Andhra should teach a lesson to such parties. The people should defeat those parties which support BJP, and throw them in the Bay of Bengal."

"The center stopped giving funds meant for the backward districts. Some of those funds were recalled even after payment. We expressed our readiness for providing basic infrastructure. Now we are ready to construct the plant on our own. Tomorrow I will lay the foundation for that project. We asked to give tax exemption for the plant for ten years but they did not respond. Same is the case with Polavaram project. We will release water from Polavaram project by May 2019, " he said. (ANI)