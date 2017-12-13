AP CM takes test flight of sea plane

[India], December 13 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday took a test flight of sea plane in river Krishna.

This comes a day after, Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled from Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad to Dharoi Dam via single-engine seaplane.

This test flight of the amphibian aircraft took off at Krishna River's Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada.

While addressing a crowd there, Naidu said, "Sea plane is a new concept to India. I congratulate SpiceJet for bringing it to India. I just flew on this sea plane and its takeoff and landing is smooth. SpiceJet co-founder Ajit Singh told they are ready to buy and operate 100 sea planes."

"I appeal to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to formulate guidelines for sea planes quickly. As this is cost effective, less maintenance and needs small runway. That is why these sea planes should be encouraged. Sea planes are to be encouraged with tourism point of view also," he said. Further lauding the sea plane initiative, Naidu stated, "the state has great tourist spots. It should be developed and promoted as well which can also generate employment. I invite SpiceJet to make Amaravati its hub. This is the future, and as an entrepreneur, I believe the city will flourish." SpiceJet conducted seaplane trials in association with Japan's Setouchi Holdings. This is the second phase of trials followed trials at Mumbai Girgaum Chowpatty on December 9. Under first phase, trials of the land plane were conducted in Nagpur and Guwahati. Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju on the occasion said "India has the longest sea coast, and Andhra Pradesh has more than 1,000 km of sea coast. Hundreds of rivers, thousands of tanks are great chance for development of sea planes in India." "The amphibian aircrafts can be an innovative approach to take aviation services to small cities. Anny Divya, the world's youngest woman commander will fly a Boeing 777 from Vijayawada. This is a matter of pride for our city," he said. Raju further added that, Andhra Pradesh has shown immediate interest to catch up amphibian aircraft in river Krishna and Spice jet quickly arranged it. Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had also asked to formulate guidelines for sea planes within three months. Along with Naidu, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, State Finance Minister Yanamala Rama Krishnudu, Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya, Water Resources Minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao graced the occasion. (ANI)