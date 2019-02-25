AP: Couple attacked in Bouda Aramala caves; woman succumbs

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): A woman died while her male friend suffered serious injuries after unknown miscreants attacked them in Bouda Aramala caves here.

According to the police, the woman died on the spot while her friend, identified as Naveen, was grievously injured.

On receiving information of the incident, the police reached the spot immediately and recovered bus tickets from the deceased's purse.

The body of the woman has been taken to Eluru government hospital for post mortem while Naveen is undergoing treatment.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a probe has been initiated into the matter. (ANI)