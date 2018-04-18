AP EAMCET 2018: Admit Cards to be out today, check at sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University will release the AP Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test admit cards on April 18, 2018 i.e today. The JNTU will release the AP EAMCET 2018 admit cards at their official website, sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet.

The candidates can download their hall tickets till the date of the examination. The exam for the EAMCET various courses would be held from April 22 to 26, 2018.

The students would need their registration number and date of birth for downloading the AP EAMCET hall ticket 2018. It is mandatory to carry and show the admit card whenever it is asked for on the examination day and if any student failed to do so s/he may be disqualified or barred from entering the examination hall.

All details regarding date and tome of the exam shall be available on the admit card which the candidate has to carry on the date of exam. Follow the steps below to download the admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website of AP EAMCET, http://sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet/EamcetHomePages/Home.aspx

Step 2: Click on 'hall ticket' to download the AP EAMCET 2018 Admit cards.

Step 3: Enter your registration number alongwith password in the new window.

Step 4: Download the Admit Card.

The results for AP EAMCET both Engineering and Agriculture will be declared on May 5, 2018.