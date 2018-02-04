AP gets four digital classrooms in three districts

[India], Feb 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh has got four digital classrooms in three districts of the state under its flagship social initiative, "Andhra Pradesh Janmabhoomi."

The inauguration ceremony was carried out by the Collector of Nellore District, along with the District Educational Officer of Nellore District on Saturday.

Two digital classrooms were donated by Shri Venkat Veerapaneni as well as Shri Venkat Vardinenei in Dargamitta in Nellore District. One digital classroom, MPPS Movva, was donated by Shri Satish Vemuri in Movva village in Krishna District. One Digital Classroom was donated by Shri Anamolu Satyannarayana and Shri Anamolu Balamurali in Guntur District.

The initiative seeks to work tirelessly towards uplifting the educational infrastructure in government schools through the use of digital literacy. It also involves Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) which is contributing with the intent of working for the advancement of the state and is taking strides to bring digital aids to such government schools to maintain equilibrium in this regard. The project aims to focus on helping schools in Andhra Pradesh to adopt a technology-driven learning environment so that the students can learn and perform better. Recognising the importance of being digitally empowered in today's age, AP Janmabhoomi initiative aims at equipping schools to give the students exciting, effective and comprehensive classroom learning experiences, using tools such as interactive whiteboards, digital content and classroom software. The initiative also works towards providing digital content from leading service providers in both English and Telugu. The digital classrooms were inaugurated at the Mandal Praja Parishad schools in Movva village of Krishna district, Perecharla of Guntur district and at Dargamitta in Nellore district. Jayaram Komati, a US resident, who is the special representative to the AP government and is heading the AP Janmabhoomi initiative, said that 2,500 classrooms would be digitised by the end of this year. The inauguration was graced by the presence of public representatives such as D. Venkata Swamy, Sarpanch, M. Rajesh, Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC), Sambasiva Rao, Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and P. Vijaya Kumari, Mandal Educational Officer (MEO). (ANI)