AP Governor ESL Narasimhan reaches Vijayawada for Reddy's oath-taking ceremony

[India], May 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan reached Vijayawada on Wednesday, where he is scheduled to administer oath-taking ceremony of YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh tomorrow.

Narasimhan landed in Gannavaram airport where he was received by district collector Imtiaz, DGP RP Thakur, and Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam. From there, the Governor went to a hotel in Vijayawada.

Reddy will take oath as the new Chief Minister at a ceremony to be held in Vijayawada at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on May 30.

Jagan's YSRCP had decimated Chandrababu Naidu's TDP in the recently-concluded elections. YSRCP achieved a landslide victory by winning 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly and 22 parliamentary seats out of the 25 in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)